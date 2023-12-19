DeKalb County Schools Considers Extending Fall Break to Full Week

DeKalb County Schools is exploring the possibility of extending the fall break for its students to a full five days. This proposal, which will be discussed at the upcoming school board meeting on December 11th, aims to align the county with other school districts in the metro Atlanta area that already offer weeklong breaks.

Traditionally, DeKalb Schools has treated fall break as a long weekend, giving students only Friday and Monday off from school. However, this new calendar, intended to run through the 2026 school year, seeks to provide students with a longer break to relax and recharge.

There are two calendar options on the table for consideration. Option A suggests a fall break in 2024 from October 14th to October 18th. Additionally, it proposes a week-long February break in 2025 from February 17th to February 21st, in addition to the usual spring break scheduled for April 7th through April 11th.

On the other hand, Option B does not include the February break. Both calendars can be viewed on the official school board website.

In addition to the discussion on calendar changes, the school board will also deliberate on a district-wide physical security project. The proposal involves allocating $750,000 towards upgrading access control, intrusion detection, and video surveillance systems across the district. These improvements are necessary as the existing security equipment is outdated.

The comprehensive assessment currently underway will result in a plan for the digital transformation of the district’s physical security infrastructure. Once this plan is finalized, it will be presented to the Board of Education for approval.

As the school board meeting approaches, the community eagerly awaits the decisions that will shape the academic calendar and enhance security measures in DeKalb County Schools. Stay tuned for further updates on these important matters.