The Colorado Football Instagram Page Hits One Million Followers Thanks to Deion Sanders

The Colorado Football Instagram page has reached a significant milestone, hitting one million followers. This achievement was made possible the impact of Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime. Prior to Sanders’ arrival, the page had only 58,000 followers. Now, Colorado joins the ranks of prestigious football programs like Alabama, Ohio State, and LSU as one of the few college football teams with over one million Instagram followers.

The transformation of Colorado’s social media presence under Sanders is truly remarkable. In addition to bringing attention to the team, Sanders has brought success on the field. The Buffaloes currently boast a 4-2 record and are edging closer to bowl eligibility. This level of success was unimaginable before Sanders’ arrival after the 2022 season.

Sanders’ impact extends beyond social media buzz. He has recruited top-tier players, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, as well as two-way star Travis Hunter. These additions have greatly enhanced the quality of the team and contributed to their growth both on and off the field.

Sanders’ high profile has attracted media attention, resulting in increased exposure for the Colorado football program. Notable shows like College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff have made appearances to cover the team’s games, providing live television spectacles. Sanders’ famous catchphrase, “we coming,” perfectly encapsulates the team’s newfound presence and staying power.

In other news, Sanders has provided an update on Travis Hunter’s health ahead of the upcoming game against Stanford. Hunter, a two-way player and one of Sanders’ key recruits, has the potential to play but must be in shape to avoid becoming a liability. Hunter, a highly regarded recruit, ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 cycle.

