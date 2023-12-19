“Cherry Waves” Deftones finds unexpected success on TikTok

Summary: Deftones’ hit song “Cherry Waves” has unexpectedly gained popularity on TikTok, following in the footsteps of viral songs like Ghost’s “Mary on a Cross” and Pierce the Veil’s “King for a Day”. Frontman Chino Moreno reflects on the band’s success on the platform, attributing it to their organic approach and allowing fans to discover their music on their own. Moreno shares an anecdote about a Starbucks barista recognizing him and expressing admiration for “Cherry Waves” which she had discovered on TikTok.

Deftones’ iconic track “Cherry Waves” has taken the TikTok world storm, becoming a viral sensation and capturing the attention of music lovers across the globe. The song, known for its haunting melodies and evocative lyrics, has found a second life on the popular social media platform.

In an interview with Revolver, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno discusses the band’s surprising success on TikTok. Unlike many artists who actively promote their music on the platform, Moreno believes that the band’s absence from TikTok’s promotional activities has actually contributed to their popularity. By allowing fans to discover their music organically, Deftones has created a sense of authenticity and genuine connection with their audience.

“I think it’s because we’re not force-feeding, like we don’t go on TikTok and push it,” Moreno explains. “It’s one of those things where people discover it for themselves. I know for me, when I discover things and when they’re not solicited, it makes me love it more.”

The unexpected rise of “Cherry Waves” on TikTok has not only been confined to the digital space. Moreno shares an interesting encounter he had at a local Starbucks, where a barista recognized him and expressed her love for the song. According to Moreno, the barista removed her apron and approached him to ask for a FaceTime call with her friends, who had also discovered “Cherry Waves” on TikTok.

This real-world encounter showcases the impact that TikTok has had on exposing a whole new audience to Deftones’ music. The platform has become a breeding ground for musical discovery, with users eagerly sharing their newfound favorites with friends and followers alike.

As “Cherry Waves” continues to gain traction on TikTok, Deftones have solidified their status as a band that not only champions artistic integrity but also embraces the power of social media in connecting with their fans. The unexpected success of the song is a testament to the enduring appeal and relevance of Deftones’ music, as well as the ability of TikTok to catapult underground hits into the mainstream.