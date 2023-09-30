Lakewood Defense Propels Team to Victory Against Jordan

Lakewood High School’s football team put up a strong defensive performance in their Moore League matchup against Jordan. Heading into the game, Lakewood coach Justin Utupo acknowledged the challenge posed Jordan’s offense, which had a reputation for starting strong and boasting playmakers with speed. However, Lakewood’s defense rose to the occasion, leading the team to a 24-13 victory. The defense played a crucial role with three interceptions and an impressive nine sacks. Rovana Tufugafale was particularly outstanding with three sacks for Lakewood.

On the offensive side, quarterback Kade Casillas completed 14 of 20 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Charlie Wright also had a standout performance, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Wide receiver Caleb Tafua contributed to the offense with three receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.

The game kicked off with a flurry of turnovers. Lakewood forced a quick three-and-out Jordan but then had a botched snap that was recovered Jordan’s Robert Andrus. Lakewood quickly turned the tables when Anthony Winston Jr. sacked Jordan’s quarterback, Jalen Nielsen, causing a fumble that was recovered Lakewood’s EJ Baltazar. On the next play, Casillas connected with Tafua for a 45-yard touchdown, giving Lakewood an early 7-0 lead.

Jordan managed to tie the game with a 56-yard touchdown run Jordan Washington. However, Lakewood regained the lead in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run Wright. Despite another touchdown run Washington for Jordan, Lakewood held on to a one-point lead, 14-13, at halftime.

In the second half, both teams had their chances but could not convert on their offensive drives. Lakewood widened their lead in the fourth quarter with a 32-yard field goal Andrew Heang, bringing the final score to 24-13 in favor of Lakewood.

Lakewood will face Millikan in their next game, while Jordan will take on Compton.

