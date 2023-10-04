The Supreme Court Considers Constitutional Challenges to State Laws Impacting Social Media Platforms

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear two cases that involve constitutional challenges to state laws aimed at addressing perceived bias on social media platforms. These laws, which Republicans argue are necessary to correct progressive bias, have raised questions about the limits of free speech and the distinction between state and private action.

One case, Moody v. NetChoice, focuses on a 2021 Florida law that requires social media platforms to host speech political candidates, even if it violates their content rules. The law also prohibits platforms from limiting the visibility of material related to political candidates or censoring journalistic enterprises based on their content. However, the law only applies to larger platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, not smaller, right-leaning alternatives.

The other case, NetChoice v. Paxton, involves a similar law passed in Texas that prohibits social media platforms from censoring speech based on viewpoint. This law defines censorship to include actions that make user-posted content less visible or accessible. Like the Florida law, the Texas law only applies to larger platforms.

Supporters of these laws argue that they protect freedom of speech and address unfair actions social media platforms. Critics, however, contend that these laws conflate state and private action and undermine the platforms’ ability to exercise editorial judgment.

In May 2022, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled that the major provisions of Florida’s law likely violated the platforms’ right to exercise editorial judgment. However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit reached a different conclusion when considering the Texas law. The 5th Circuit argued that platforms like Facebook are not analogous to newspapers and therefore do not have the same First Amendment protections.

The Supreme Court’s decision on these cases will have significant implications for the intersection of free speech and social media platforms. It will determine the extent to which states can regulate content moderation decisions made private companies and the protections afforded the First Amendment.

