Title: Hagerstown Man Deported Before Completion of Stalking Case

Summary: A Hagerstown man charged with stalking a woman in 2020, which gained widespread attention through a viral TikTok video, was deported to Mexico earlier this year before his criminal case could be fully resolved. Immigration and court officials faced difficulties coordinating online meetings due to technical issues. The deportation highlights the challenges faced state courts in demanding the transportation of individuals in federal custody.

A Hagerstown man, Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, faced multiple charges, including stalking, burglary, assault, and destruction of property, after he allegedly entered a woman’s apartment through her balcony door. The incident, captured in a viral video, became a national headline. In the video, the woman can be heard repeatedly telling Rodriguez-Gomez to leave her apartment.

The legal proceedings in the case encountered numerous obstacles due to technical difficulties between local courthouse systems and ICE’s online meeting platform. Despite attempts to hold remote hearings, Rodriguez-Gomez was ultimately deported ICE, as he had been held in an ICE facility prior to his deportation. The case had originally been scheduled for a plea hearing in late April 2023, but it was marked as canceled/vacated.

According to Washington County Deputy State’s Attorney Sarah Mollett-Gaumer, the state lacks the authority to demand the transportation of individuals in federal custody to state courts. This limitation hindered the progress of Rodriguez-Gomez’s case.

The deportation of Rodriguez-Gomez underscores the complex relationship between immigration enforcement and the legal proceedings of local criminal cases. Immigration judges, operating independently from the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, make decisions based on individual cases to determine eligibility for relief from removal or the issuance of a final order of removal.

Although the specifics of Rodriguez-Gomez’s immigration case remain undisclosed without his authorization, this incident highlights the challenges faced law enforcement agencies and courts in coordinating efforts and ensuring timely resolutions in cases involving individuals in federal custody facing state charges.