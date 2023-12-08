Facebook Messenger Introduces End-to-End Encryption as Default

Facebook Messenger has finally made end-to-end encryption (E2EE) its default communications option, following years of pressure from privacy advocates. The move aims to protect users’ communications and ensure that nobody, including Facebook itself, can access the content of messages. The rollout of E2EE will take several months due to the large user base of over one billion on Messenger.

Once chats are upgraded to E2EE, users will be prompted to create a recovery method, such as a PIN, to ensure the ability to restore conversation archives in case of device loss or change. E2EE ensures that only the intended recipient with a unique security key can decrypt and read the messages. It provides an additional layer of privacy making it extremely difficult for outside parties, including law enforcement and app developers, to access the content.

While popular messaging services like iMessage, Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal have long offered default E2EE, Facebook has been slow to integrate it into its most widely used features. Critics suggest that the company’s reluctance stemmed from the potential impact on its data mining capabilities, as access to user messages is a valuable source of targeted advertising data.

In addition to the E2EE update, Facebook also announced other forthcoming features for Messenger. These include a 15-minute message editing window, toggling “Read” receipts, a 24-hour timeframe for “Disappearing” messages, and general improvements to photo and video quality.

Privacy advocates have praised Facebook’s move to default encryption, as it protects users from potential privacy breaches. However, the company still faces scrutiny over its data collection practices and the balance between privacy and targeted advertising. Overall, this update represents an important step for Facebook towards strengthening user privacy and security in its messaging platform.