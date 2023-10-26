Deezer and SACEM Collaborate to Explore Fairer Royalty Payments for Songwriters and Publishers

Deezer, one of the leading music streaming platforms, has joined forces with SACEM, the French collective management society, to investigate the potential impact of “artist-centric” streaming royalty payment models on the remuneration of songwriters and publishers. The joint announcement emphasizes the need to find fairer economic models that adequately compensate creators in the music industry.

To conduct a comprehensive analysis, Deezer and SACEM have initiated the first stage of the study, utilizing streaming data from paid subscription accounts in France during the first quarter of 2023. This preliminary phase aims to establish a foundation for the subsequent stage, which will focus exclusively on the French digital music market. The upcoming phase, expected to span several months, will examine the repercussions that an artist-centric streaming model would have on SACEM’s expansive network of over 210,000 members and its international partners, including major entities like Universal Music Publishing Group and Wixen Music Publishing, as well as collective management organizations such as SOCAN and ASCAP.

Deezer’s CEO, Jeronimo Folgueira, underlines the importance of the creative contributions made songwriters, composers, and publishers in the music industry. He emphasizes the need to evolve the way these creators are rewarded for their efforts. This collaboration with SACEM is a significant step forward in addressing these concerns.

This collaboration between Deezer and SACEM follows Deezer’s recent partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG) in the development of an artist-centric streaming model specifically for recorded music. This novel model diverges from the traditional pro-rata approach, instead focusing on creating a system where artists are remunerated based on the popularity and engagement their music generates. Although this model has been limited to Deezer’s home market in France, with UMG and independent label Wagram Music being the initial participants, Deezer is actively pursuing discussions with other labels and content providers. Their aim is to implement the artist-centric model across all providers and countries 2024.

FAQ

What is an artist-centric streaming model?

An artist-centric streaming model is a royalty payment framework that prioritizes compensating artists based on the popularity and engagement their music receives, as opposed to the traditional pro-rata model where royalties are divided based on the total number of plays.

How does the artist-centric model benefit artists?

The artist-centric model offers “boosts” in royalty earnings to artists who have high search volumes and consistent streams from a significant number of unique accounts. It also introduces a monetization cap, meaning every user’s contribution to the royalty pool is counted as 1,000 plays, regardless of the actual number. This helps combat fraud and ensures a fairer distribution of royalties among artists and rights holders.

Are other streaming platforms adopting similar models?

Yes, other streaming services like Spotify are reportedly planning to implement similar changes to their streaming royalty models, including the introduction of annual stream thresholds, penalties for fraudulent acts, and minimum play-time lengths for non-music tracks before they generate royalties.