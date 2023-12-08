Ohio Hunters Celebrate Successful Deer Hunting Season

Summary:

Record-breaking Harvest: Ohio Hunters Triumph in Deer Hunting Season

Ohio hunters demonstrated their prowess during the recent white-tailed deer gun hunting season, which concluded on December 3. In an impressive feat, hunters harvested a total of 70,118 deer, as reported the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The significant success of this season indicates the continued strength of Ohio’s hunting community and their commitment to wildlife conservation.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources revealed that the three-year average for deer harvesting during gun week was 71,322. Although this year’s figures fell slightly below the average, the overall results still showcase the proficiency and dedication of Ohio’s hunters.

Among the top 10 counties for deer hunting, Coshocton led the way with 2,441 deer, followed closely Tuscarawas and Ashtabula with 2,260 and 2,189 deer respectively. These counties have proven to be ideal destinations for hunters seeking a successful outing.

The impact of hunting on Ohio’s economy should not be overlooked. A report from the Wildlife Management Institute, Responsive Management, and Southwick Associates revealed that hunting activities generated approximately $1.9 billion in economic spending in Ohio in 2022. This not only benefits local businesses but also contributes to the overall growth of the state’s economy.

Furthermore, the report indicated that hunting is a popular recreational activity among Ohio’s residents, with approximately 5% of adults participating, equating to around 500,000 individuals. Among those hunters, an overwhelming 91% engage in deer hunting, demonstrating the significant influence this particular pursuit has on the state’s population.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources remains committed to the conservation and sustainable use of fish and wildlife resources. Their mission statement emphasizes the importance of protecting and enhancing habitats through responsible utilization, ensuring the enjoyment of these resources for generations to come.

As the hunting season continues, archery enthusiasts can look forward to an open season until February 4, 2024. Muzzleloader season is scheduled from January 6-9, providing hunters with another opportunity to partake in their passion. Additionally, a bonus weekend of deer gun hunting is scheduled for December 16-17, providing an exciting prospect for those eager to extend their hunting season.

Ohio’s hunters can be proud of their achievements and dedication to wildlife conservation as they continue to make the most of the hunting opportunities provided the state.