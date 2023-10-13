Deepika Padukone’s Modelling Journey: A Glimpse into Her Teenage Years

Deepika Padukone, one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, is making headlines once again. An old video from her modelling days has resurfaced on social media, captivating fans and giving them a glimpse into her teenage years. The clip showcases Deepika’s various ramp walks and captures her speaking about her journey into the fashion industry.

In the video, Deepika reveals that she had a burning desire to pursue modelling professionally. However, her parents had one condition – she could only pursue it after completing her graduation. Despite the initial setback, offers began pouring in for the talented young star, and she couldn’t resist the opportunities that came her way. Deepika eventually made the decision to start her modelling career after completing her 12th grade.

To prioritize her education, Deepika took a three-month break from modelling to focus on her board exams. Recognizing the significance of this milestone, she dedicated her time and effort to excel in her academics. After completing her exams, Deepika fully immersed herself in the world of modelling, a path she never turned back from.

The video also showcases fashion designers praising Deepika’s attitude and stunning looks. It’s no surprise that netizens seized the opportunity to share their admiration for the actress. Comments flooded the viral video, expressing love and adoration for her captivating smile and predicting her future success as a star.

However, as it is common on social media, a few netizens took the opportunity to troll the actress. Some couldn’t fathom how Deepika managed to look like a 25-year-old at the age of 19.

Amidst these online conversations, Deepika Padukone remains dedicated to her craft. Currently, she is busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan, further cementing her position as one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses.

For more news and updates on Deepika Padukone and the world of entertainment, stay tuned to ETimes.

Sources:

– etimes.in