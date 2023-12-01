New Pictures of Deepika Padukone’s Winter Getaway in London Spark Excitement

Deepika Padukone recently shared glimpses of her winter getaway in London with her friends, Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan. The pictures, captured during a cozy outing near a restaurant, showcased the actor’s chic winter fashion style. Deepika looked stunning with her hair pulled back, dressed in a monochrome outfit, and a long tan fuzzy coat completing her look. The trio appeared to have indulged in a delicious meal, as their satisfied expressions suggested.

The post garnered attention not only from fans but also from Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh, who expressed his admiration with heart eye and heart emojis. Ranveer is known for leaving adorable comments on Deepika’s social media posts, delighting their fans. The couple recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary, sharing affectionate pictures filled with PDA during their European vacation.

Looking ahead, Deepika has an exciting lineup of projects. She recently impressed audiences with her role as Dr. Rubina, an ISI agent in the film “Pathaan,” where her character undergoes a significant transformation. Additionally, Deepika made a special appearance in “Jawan” as Aishwarya, a woman raising her child behind bars. Fans can also eagerly anticipate her performance in the upcoming films “Kalki 2898 AD,” co-starring Prabhas and directed Nag Ashwin, as well as the aerial action film “Fighter,” alongside Hrithik Roshan. Furthermore, Deepika will portray the character of police officer Shakti Shetty in “Singham Again.”

These pictures of Deepika’s winter getaway have sparked excitement and anticipation for her upcoming projects, as fans eagerly await her on-screen appearances. Deepika continues to captivate audiences with her versatile acting skills and impeccable fashion sense.

