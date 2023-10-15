Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor Attend IOC Event

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor were seen together at the 141st International Olympic Committee Session held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The event was inaugurated on Saturday, and videos and pictures from the event have been circulating on social media.

In one of the pictures shared on Reddit, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sitting next to Deepika Padukone, while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are seated behind them. There is a candid picture of the four of them together, where Alia appears to be “asleep,” which has sparked reactions online.

Commenting on the photo, one Reddit user remarked, “Everyone is bored… Alia is literally asleep… Don’t even blame her. I would too.” Another user joked about Ranbir being lost in his phone, Shah Rukh appearing distracted, and Deepika maintaining a serious demeanor.

The event itself was the 141st International Olympic Committee Session, where important decisions about the future of the Olympic games are made. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the session in Mumbai, and India hosted the IOC session for the second time, with the previous one held in New Delhi in 1983.

The presence of these popular Bollywood actors at the IOC event has generated a lot of excitement and interest among fans. With their individual styles and personalities, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor continue to captivate their audience both on and off-screen.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times

– Reddit

Definitions:

– IOC: International Olympic Committee

– Bollywood: The Indian Hindi-language film industry based in Mumbai (formerly Bombay), Maharashtra, India.

