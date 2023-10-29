Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: A Love Story that Endures Amidst the Trolling

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have long been regarded as one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Their unwavering support for each other has garnered them a massive fan following. However, their recent appearance on filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ sparked controversy, leading to online backlash.

In response to the trolling they faced, Deepika Padukone decided to take a light-hearted approach. She jumped on a popular social media trend and shared an amusing video on her Instagram account. Ranveer Singh, in his characteristically epic style, expressed his reaction to Deepika’s post.

The couple’s fans were delighted this exchange, showing their love and admiration for the couple, despite the negativity they had encountered. Even Karan Johar himself couldn’t help but express his appreciation for the humorous video.

It is worth noting that Deepika Padukone candidly admitted to not being in a committed relationship with Ranveer Singh until 2015. She revealed that she had chosen to remain single for a while, seeking solace after a string of difficult relationships. This phase allowed her to explore her independence and freedom, embracing the concept of not being attached or committed. However, Ranveer eventually came into her life, leading to a change of heart.

Deepika’s statement garnered both support and criticism on social media platforms. While some trolled her for her past dating choices, many fans stood her, appreciating her honesty and her journey to finding true love.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is set to star in several highly-anticipated films. She will be a part of the star-studded cast of ‘Singham Again,’ which includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor. Additionally, she has exciting projects like ‘Project K’ (aka ‘Kalki 2829 AD’) with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, as well as ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Deepika and Ranveer’s enduring love story transcends the trolling they face. It serves as a reminder that true love can withstand criticism and negativity, ultimately prevailing against all odds.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh meet?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met on the sets of their first film together, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,’ in 2012. Their on-screen chemistry soon translated into a real-life romance.

2. Are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married?

Yes, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a private ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018.

3. What are some of Deepika Padukone’s upcoming projects?

Deepika Padukone has a lineup of exciting projects, including ‘Singham Again,’ ‘Project K’ (aka ‘Kalki 2829 AD’), and ‘Fighter.’

4. How do Deepika and Ranveer handle online trolling?

Despite facing criticism and trolling on social media, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh handle it with grace and humor. They often respond with lightheartedness, maintaining their positivity and focusing on their love and support for each other.

