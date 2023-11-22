Government Holds Meetings with Social Media Companies to Discuss Deepfakes

The Indian government has called for meetings with social media companies to address the pressing issue of deepfakes. Following a summons from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to social media companies for a meeting with Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, sources have indicated that another invitation has been sent for a meeting with Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The Chandrasekhar meeting is scheduled to take place on November 24, as part of the “Digital India Dialogue with intermediaries” initiative.

Although the subject of the meeting was not explicitly mentioned in the invitation, Chandrasekhar’s recent comments suggest that it will be focused on combating deepfakes. The government is expected to share a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) with social media companies during the meeting on how to effectively handle deepfake content on their platforms.

The decision to hold separate meetings with social media companies regarding this issue is intriguing. These meetings were organized shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention to the problem of deepfakes, referring to them as “problematic.” Deepfakes refer to synthetic media created through digital manipulation, which convincingly replaces a person’s likeness with another.

The circulation of a digitally altered video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna brought the issue of deepfakes into the spotlight. Acting in response, MeitY advised social media platforms to remove such content, citing harm to citizens and the violation of women’s modesty. Failure to comply with the advisory could result in penalties such as the loss of safe harbor provisions for internet platforms.

While social media platforms have responded to the advisory outlining their efforts to combat deepfakes, the government expects further action. Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the need for brainstorming and collaboration with social media companies to address this challenge effectively.

