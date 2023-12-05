Government Meets with Social Media Platforms to Address Deepfake Issue

A recent review meeting took place between the government and various social media platforms to discuss the growing concern of deepfake technology. The government emphasized the criminal consequences and user harms associated with deepfakes, stressing that existing laws already address these issues.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for IT and Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, held a meeting with representatives from social media companies. During this meeting, the platforms were given a deadline of seven days to take decisive action against deepfakes. In addition, they were requested to align their terms of use with the IT rules.

According to reports, some social media platforms have already complied with the government’s requests, while others are being given additional time to do so. However, the government made it clear that it will maintain a “zero tolerance approach” towards user harm. The report states that platforms that are slow to act have not received any indication that the government will relax its commitment to ensuring a safe and trusted internet for all Indians.

While many platforms have demonstrated a clear understanding of their responsibilities and are adapting quickly, there are some platforms that have shown lethargy in addressing the deepfake issue. A final meeting will be held in seven days to assess the progress made all platforms.

Under the IT rules and Act, social media platforms are obligated to address user harm and educate their users on what constitutes illegal content. Deepfakes can be prosecuted under the “forgery” section of the CRPC, and other forms of harm have equivalent provisions under the IPC.

This review meeting highlights the government’s determination to combat the challenges posed deepfake technology. By engaging with social media platforms, the government aims to create a safer online environment for all users while holding platforms accountable for their role in mitigating these risks.