Indian Government to Issue Advisories on Tackling Deepfakes and Misinformation

The Indian Ministry of IT will be issuing advisories to social media intermediaries in the next two days, urging them to ensure 100 percent compliance in tackling the spread of deepfakes and misinformation on their platforms. This decision was made during the second ‘Digital India Dialogues’ meeting on misinformation and deepfakes, where Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, reviewed the progress made since the last meeting on November 24.

Chandrasekhar stated that many platforms have responded positively to the previous decisions, and in the next two days, advisories will be issued to ensure complete compliance with the regulations. Additionally, he mentioned that an amended version of the IT Rules is currently under consideration to further strengthen the platforms’ compliance and ensure the safety and trust of digital citizens.

The existing IT Rules already cover action against deepfakes, specifically under Rule 3(1)(b), which mandates the removal of 12 types of content within 24 hours of receiving user complaints. Going forward, the government plans to take action against 100 percent of violations under the IT Rules.

Platforms are legally required to remove deepfake content within 24 hours of being notified either a user or a government authority. Failure to comply with this requirement can lead to legal consequences, giving aggrieved individuals the right to take platforms to court under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Chandrasekhar emphasized that those affected deepfakes should file First Information Reports (FIRs) at their nearest police stations, and the IT Ministry will provide assistance in this process.

Recognizing the potential harm caused AI-generated fake content, such as deepfakes, the Indian government is actively considering regulations to address this issue. The Delhi High Court has recently called for the government’s response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the absence of regulations for AI and deepfake technologies in the country.

Google has also expressed its commitment to tackling this challenge, stating that its collaboration with the Indian government for a multi-stakeholder discussion aligns with their responsible approach to AI.