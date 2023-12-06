New Deepfake Scam Uses Famous Entrepreneurs to Promote False Bitcoin Giveaways

Summary: Scammers have recently been employing deepfake technology to create videos featuring prominent entrepreneurs such as Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk. These fake videos are used to deceive unsuspecting users into believing that these entrepreneurs are endorsing and hosting legitimate bitcoin giveaways. However, the poor audio-visual alignment, strange news headline images, switching news channels, and glitching graphics in these videos make them identifiable as deepfakes. Moreover, there is no evidence to support the claim that Buffett, Gates, Zuckerberg, or Musk are currently involved in any bitcoin giveaways. Interestingly, while some of these individuals have shown an interest in bitcoin in the past, Buffett has openly expressed skepticism about the cryptocurrency, even referring to it as “probably rat poison squared.”

Instead of relying on traditional scam techniques, scammers have turned to deepfake technology to enhance their fraudulent activities. By creating realistic yet deceptive videos, scammers aim to convince unsuspecting users to participate in bitcoin giveaways that have no authenticity.

These deepfake videos often begin with a simulated news interview between a reporter and the targeted entrepreneur. However, upon closer examination, it becomes evident that the videos are computer-generated and manipulated for fraudulent purposes. The misalignment of audio and visuals, alongside the bizarre choice of news headlines and graphic glitches, raises red flags for careful viewers.

It is essential for internet users to exercise caution and critical thinking while engaging with online content. The rise of deepfake technology presents new challenges in identifying and combatting scams. Remember, legitimate entrepreneurs and public figures are unlikely to make cryptocurrency giveaways without legitimate channels and public announcements.

As deepfake technology continues to evolve, it is crucial for individuals to stay vigilant and seek reliable sources when it comes to financial opportunities and investments.