Deepfake Videos Shock Social Media Users

Summary: The rise of AI-generated deepfake videos has alarmed social media users as celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra have fallen victim to manipulated clips promoting fake investment opportunities and financial scams. Concerns have been raised Bollywood celebrities and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described deepfakes as a significant challenge.

Social media platforms are abuzz with shocking deepfake videos that have caught the attention of millions of users. Recently, two videos surfaced featuring popular Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The clips showed them discussing an investment opportunity, but it was soon discovered that the videos were manipulated using artificial intelligence algorithms. Both videos were swiftly removed from social media platforms.

Not long ago, another prominent actress, Priyanka Chopra, experienced the same disturbing trend when a deepfake video emerged during a brand promotion interview. In the manipulated video, she was seen revealing her yearly earnings. These incidents have sparked widespread concern and outrage among social media users.

The issue of AI-generated deepfakes is not limited to Bollywood celebrities. Other actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, and Alia Bhatt have also been targeted, creating a frenzy on social media. Many Bollywood stars, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya, and Rashmika Mandanna, have voiced their worries about the rising number of fake video clips.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged the severity of the problem, describing the AI-powered technological feature as “problematic.” In a statement, he warned, “A new crisis is emerging due to deepfakes produced through artificial intelligence. This will go in the direction of a big challenge.”

As deepfakes continue to circulate on the internet, it is crucial for social media platforms, law enforcement agencies, and technology companies to take proactive measures to combat this issue. Increased awareness, improved detection algorithms, and stricter regulations are needed to protect individuals from the harmful consequences of AI-generated deepfake videos.