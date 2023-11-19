New Government Measures to Tackle the Deepfake Crisis

The Indian government is taking action to address concerns over deepfake videos calling for a meeting with social media platforms. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that safe harbour immunity will no longer apply if platforms do not take sufficient steps to remove deepfakes. While companies have responded to government notices on the issue, Vaishnaw stated that more aggressive action is necessary. In an upcoming meeting, social media platforms, including Meta and Google, will be expected to demonstrate their efforts in preventing and removing deepfakes.

Deepfakes have become a growing concern, as demonstrated several viral videos targeting prominent individuals. These videos, digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence, raise serious questions about the misuse of technology to disseminate doctored content and fake narratives. Recently, a video with a morphed face of actress Rashmika Mandanna circulated on social media, prompting calls for regulation and highlighting the need to address this issue.

In response to the deepfake crisis, the Indian government has issued advisories to major social media companies, urging them to identify and remove misinformation, deepfakes, and other rule-violating content within 36 hours of reporting. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized that deepfakes particularly harm women and called for decisive action to protect digital citizens.

The government’s measures address the growing challenges posed deepfakes and misinformation. By holding platforms accountable and urging them to take immediate action, the government aims to safeguard the safety and trust of citizens in the digital realm. Additionally, investigations are underway regarding Apple’s reported threat notification issue, with both Apple and CERT-In conducting their own investigations. The government remains committed to ensuring the security and privacy of its citizens, thoroughly investigating any potential breaches or threats.

FAQ

What are deepfake videos?

Deepfake videos are digitally manipulated media that use artificial intelligence to convincingly misrepresent or impersonate someone. These videos alter individuals’ appearances and voices to create fabricated content.

Why are deepfake videos a concern?

Deepfake videos raise concerns due to their potential for misuse. They can be used to spread misinformation, create fake narratives, and damage the reputations of individuals. Deepfake technology poses a threat to trust and authenticity in the age of digital media.

What action is the Indian government taking?

The Indian government is calling for a meeting with social media platforms to discuss the issue of deepfakes. Safe harbour immunity will no longer apply if platforms do not take sufficient steps to remove deepfakes. Additionally, advisories have been issued to major social media companies, urging them to identify and remove deepfakes within 36 hours of reporting.

What is the government’s stance on Apple’s threat notification issue?

The government is actively investigating the reported threat notification issue involving Apple. Both Apple and CERT-In (the government’s cybersecurity agency) are conducting investigations, and results are expected soon. The government has committed to a thorough probe to ensure the security and privacy of its citizens.