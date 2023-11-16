Deepfakes: A Growing Threat to Society

A recent incident involving a deepfake video falsely portraying Bollywood actress Kajol has shed light on the alarming rise of deepfakes, which are fabricated images, videos, and audio manipulated to deceive viewers. The video, initially circulating on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter (now X), and YouTube, turned out to be a morphed deepfake featuring a different individual. This discovery comes amidst increasing concerns surrounding deepfakes, following the viral spread of another deceptive video involving actress Rashmika Mandanna.

In response to this growing threat, the Indian government has issued an advisory to major social media platforms, urging them to take immediate action against deepfakes and eliminate misinformation-spreading content. Platforms have been instructed to remove such material within 36 hours upon receiving a complaint. However, it has become evident that the current legal frameworks and regulations implemented to combat deepfakes may fall short.

Jiten Jain, Director at cybersecurity firm Voyager Infosec, reveals that the current Indian Penal Code and Information Technology rules are merely temporary measures and insufficient in addressing the deepfake problem. He emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive overhaul of IT laws, including explicit regulations on the permissible usage of deepfake technology, licensing requirements, responsibilities of content creators and recipients, and platform accountability. Jain strongly advocates for the establishment of a comprehensive AI Regulation Law to effectively address the issue.

Reflecting on ways to combat deepfakes, Vinod K Singh, tech advisor and CTO of London software company Concirrus, stresses the significance of individual vigilance and verification of information from multiple sources. Singh asserts that governments should enact stringent legislation and leverage technology to combat deepfakes effectively. Additionally, he believes that tech companies must invest in innovative solutions to prevent the misuse of their platforms and services. The responsible and ethical use of deepfake technology lies in our hands, and swift action is essential to mitigate potential harm.

