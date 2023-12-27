Concerns over Rising Deepfake Scam Videos

Summary: A deepfake video of Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong endorsing an investment scam has gone viral on social media platforms. The manipulated video displays altered footage of DPM Wong’s mouth movements, synchronized with a fake voice-over that promotes the scam. The video features The Straits Times’ logo, although the media company has clarified that it was not responsible for creating or publishing the video. The police have been informed of the incident. DPM Wong has addressed the issue, cautioning the public against spreading videos from unknown sources and alerting them about the prevalence of deepfake scam posts. The utilization of deepfake technology to disseminate misinformation and deceive victims has become a growing concern. Experts have warned that scammers only require a few photos and a short audio clip of the target to create convincing deepfake videos.

Amidst the ever-evolving digital landscape, deepfake technology has raised serious concerns due to its potential for deception. The recent circulation of a deepfake video featuring Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong endorsing an investment scam has further highlighted the need for increased vigilance while consuming digital content.

The video, which displays manipulated footage of DPM Wong, meticulously synchronizes his altered mouth movements with a fake voice-over that convincingly imitates the pitch and intonation of his real voice. The presence of The Straits Times’ logo in the video initially added to the credibility of the content. However, The Straits Times and its parent company, SPH Media, promptly denied any involvement in the creation or publication of the video.

Authorities have been alerted to the video, and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, DPM Wong has taken to social media to address the issue. He acknowledged the existence of deepfake scam posts that exploit his image and spread misinformation about government plans. DPM Wong emphasized the importance of remaining discerning and vigilant on online platforms in order to combat the proliferation of deepfake content.

Experts, like National University of Singapore Associate Professor Terence Sim, have shed light on the alarming ease with which deepfake technology can be abused. Scammers require only a handful of publicly available photos and a short audio clip of the target to create a convincing deepfake video. This accessibility makes deepfake technology a potent tool for disseminating disinformation and duping unsuspecting victims.

As deepfake technology continues to advance, the public must remain cautious and verify the sources of online content. The prevalence of deepfake scam videos serves as a reminder that critical thinking and skepticism are essential while navigating the digital realm.