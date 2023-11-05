Deepfake Video Creating Controversy: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Viral Footage

A recently circulating deepfake video featuring popular actress Rashmika Mandanna has sparked a wave of concern and backlash on social media platforms. The manipulated video depicts a woman entering an elevator, but with Rashmika’s face seamlessly imposed onto her own. While some individuals fell for the deception, believing the woman in the video was indeed Rashmika, others quickly recognized it as an AI-generated edit.

Upon further investigation, it has been revealed that the woman in the video is Zara Patel, a British-Indian girl who enjoys a substantial following of 416K on Instagram. The original video was shared Zara on October 9th, and several users shared the unedited version, condemning those who create such misleading content solely to gain views.

Amidst the growing concern, users have also called for “strict action” against those responsible for uploading the manipulated deepfake video, falsely claiming that the woman featured is Rashmika. Observant viewers noted that at the 0:01 second mark of the video, the woman’s face transitions from the original person to Rashmika’s likeness, indicating the use of deepfake technology.

Deepfake videos, powered artificial intelligence, have become a cause for alarm in recent years. These manipulated creations utilize “deep learning” software, allowing one person’s face or voice to be convincingly replaced another. Regrettably, deepfakes have been exploited to tarnish reputations, facilitate extortion, and even perpetrate cybercrimes.

It is important to distinguish reality from manipulated content, especially in the age of rampant misinformation. Technology has the potential to both empower and deceive, and it is our responsibility to exercise vigilance while consuming media.

Rashmika Mandanna, known for her captivating screen presence, continues to be a highly sought-after actress in the film industry, earning accolades for her performances. She has an exciting lineup of projects, including Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun, Rainbow opposite Dev Mohan, and an untitled film with Vijay Deverakonda.

FAQs

What is a deepfake?

A deepfake is a piece of media, such as an image, video, voice, or text, that is created using artificial intelligence. These creations manipulate the appearance or sound of a person swapping their face or voice with another through the use of deep learning software.

How can deepfakes be used maliciously?

Deepfakes have been employed for malicious purposes, including damaging someone’s reputation, extorting individuals, and facilitating cybercrimes. It is crucial to remain cautious and vigilant in the face of increasingly sophisticated technology.

Can deepfake videos be identified?

While some deepfake videos are skillfully made, there are often subtle clues that can help identify their manipulation, such as inconsistencies in facial movements or sudden transitions between faces.

(Source: IST)