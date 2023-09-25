Denver TV News Station Sues User Over Posting “Deepfake” Videos on X

A Denver TV news station has filed a federal lawsuit accusing a user on the social media platform X of creating and sharing “deepfake” videos. These manipulated videos allegedly portrayed the news anchors making racists and anti-Semitic statements altering a real news report.

The lawsuit claims that Lorenzo Macintosh, the user in question, violated copyright law uploading these manipulated videos on X without permission. Scripps Media Inc., the owner of Denver7, the local station, alleges that the videos were posted in May.

The original news report, published earlier that month, focused on a 14-year-old African American student at Castle Rock Middle School who claimed to have experienced racist incidents.

“Deepfake” refers to the use of artificial intelligence and deep learning techniques to create or alter media content, often videos, swapping faces or manipulating speech to make it appear real. This technology has raised concerns over the potential for misinformation and the spread of fake news.

The lawsuit brought Denver7 highlights the growing challenge posed the malicious use of deepfake technology, as it can be used to spread misinformation, damage reputations, and incite hatred manipulating digital content.

While the source article does not provide further information on the specifics of the lawsuit, it emphasizes the need to address the legal and ethical implications of deepfake technology.

