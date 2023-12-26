India Issues Advisory to Combat Deepfakes and Misinformation

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) in India has released an advisory addressing the rising concerns over deepfakes and misinformation powered artificial intelligence (AI). The directive, which applies to all intermediaries and platforms, aims to ensure compliance with existing IT rules.

Emphasizing the need to tackle the growing threat of misinformation, the advisory specifically targets the issue of deepfakes and their potential to deceive and mislead users. It mandates that intermediaries, including digital and social media platforms, clearly and precisely communicate prohibited content to their users, particularly those outlined in Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules.

Furthermore, the advisory emphasizes the importance of informing users about the penal provisions under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act 2000. Digital intermediaries are expected to make users aware of these legal consequences in their terms of service and user agreements. They are also obligated to report any violations of Rule 3(1)(b) to law enforcement agencies.

In line with the due diligence section of the IT rules, intermediaries are required to communicate their rules, regulations, privacy policy, and user agreement in the user’s preferred language. Additionally, platforms must make reasonable efforts to prevent users from sharing any information related to the listed user harms or content prohibited on digital intermediaries.

Deepfakes, which refer to digitally manipulated media that impersonates or misrepresents someone using AI technology, have become a prominent concern in recent times. The misuse of this technology has resulted in the circulation of ‘deepfake’ videos, leading to public outrage and raising questions about the potential spread of fake narratives.

The release of this advisory is part of ongoing discussions held Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, with intermediaries and aims to combat the growing threat of deepfakes and misinformation in India.