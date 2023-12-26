Government Issues Advisory on Deepfakes and Misinformation

The Indian government has taken a stand against the rising threat of deepfakes and misinformation powered AI. In an official release, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has issued an advisory to all platforms, urging them to comply with IT rules and combat the spread of false content.

The advisory specifically targets intermediaries such as digital and social media platforms, requiring them to clearly and precisely communicate prohibited content to users. This includes content specified under Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules. The government wants intermediaries to inform users about the prohibited content at the time of registration and through regular reminders during login and when uploading or sharing information.

Additionally, the advisory emphasizes the importance of informing users about penal provisions, such as those outlined in the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act 2000. Digital intermediaries are under obligation to report any legal violations to law enforcement agencies, as stated in their terms of service and user agreements.

The growing concern around deepfakes has prompted this government initiative. Deepfakes are digitally manipulated media that convincingly misrepresent or impersonate someone using AI technology. These synthetic or doctored videos and images have gained notoriety recently, with several ‘deepfake’ videos targeting leading actors going viral. This has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the potential misuse of technology and the spread of fake narratives.

The advisory hopes to mitigate these risks ensuring that platforms take reasonable efforts to prevent the hosting, displaying, uploading, modifying, publishing, transmitting, storing, updating, or sharing of any information related to the prohibited content.

By issuing this advisory, the Indian government aims to combat the growing threat of deepfakes and misinformation, safeguarding the online space for its citizens.