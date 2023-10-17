Deep Fake Love: A Spanish Reality Dating Show Using Deepfake Technology

Deep Fake Love is a Spanish dating reality television series that tests the love and loyalty of participating couples. Through a social experiment, five couples are separated and placed in two different houses called Mars and Venus. In these houses, they are tempted to cheat on their partners with single individuals and through romantic games. What sets Deep Fake Love apart is its use of deepfake technology, which is used to manipulate and deceive the original partners, testing the couples’ loyalty to one another.

Hosted Raquel Sánchez Silva, Deep Fake Love features eight episodes in its first season. The couple contestants include Isabel “Isa” Bermejo & Rubén Correia, Paula Di Martino & Javi Ramón, Gabriela Fdez de Bobadilla & Ángel Santiago, Aida Vila & Manuel Delgado, and Alejandro Calvo & Ramón Pit.

The series is available to stream on Netflix, a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and shows catering to various demographics. To watch Deep Fake Love on Netflix, viewers can follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan, such as the $6.99 per month Standard with Ads plan, $15.49 per month Standard plan, or $19.99 per month Premium plan.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

The Standard with Ads plan provides access to most movies and TV shows on Netflix, but with occasional ads. It allows viewing in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously. The Standard plan is ad-free and allows for content downloads on two supported devices, with the option to add one extra member who does not live in the same household. The Premium plan offers the same features but supports up to four devices simultaneously and displays content in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six devices and add up to two extra members who do not live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

The synopsis of Deep Fake Love states, “Five couples put their trust to the test in this steamy reality series, where deepfake technology blurs the line of truth and lies in a cash prize game.”

Deep Fake Love is an intriguing and innovative reality dating show that pushes the boundaries of loyalty and trust through the use of deepfake technology. Viewers can enjoy this unique series on Netflix and witness the emotional journey of the participating couples as they navigate the challenges thrown their way.

