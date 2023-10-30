Stream Decoupled Season 1 on Netflix: A Tale of Divorce and New Beginnings

Looking for a captivating drama series to binge-watch? Look no further! Decoupled Season 1 is now available for streaming on Netflix. Created Manu Joseph, this eight-episode miniseries takes viewers on a journey through the complex lives of Arya and Shruti, a wealthy couple on the brink of divorce.

As the story unfolds, we witness the constant bickering, conflicting interests, and endless disagreements that have led Arya and Shruti to the point of separation. However, they choose to live together for the sake of their 12-year-old daughter, Rohini, whom they intend to co-parent. To make their separation public, the couple decides to throw a Decoupling party in the picturesque location of Goa.

The roles of Arya and Shruti are brilliantly portrayed R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla, respectively, bringing depth and authenticity to their characters. The talented supporting cast includes Atul Kumar, Arista Mehta, Bhavik Kelawala, Mir Afsar Ali, and Chetan Bhagat.

Now, the burning question: How can you watch Decoupled Season 1 on Netflix? It’s simple! Just follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your preferences, such as the Standard Plan or Premium Plan.

3. Enter your email address and create a password to create your Netflix account.

4. Select your preferred payment method.

Once you’re subscribed to Netflix, you can start streaming Decoupled Season 1 and immerse yourself in this captivating story of divorce, co-parenting, and new beginnings.

