Investors Show Concerns as Pinterest Options Activity Raises Questions

Summary:

Today, the options activity surrounding Pinterest has caught the attention of investors, indicating a bearish sentiment among traders with significant funds. While the source does not specify if these investors are institutions or wealthy individuals, such large-scale activity often suggests that someone may have insider knowledge about the company. Benzinga’s options scanner discovered 13 options trades for Pinterest, an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these high-profile traders is divided between 38% bullish and 61% bearish. The options activity includes one put valued at $91,394 and 12 calls valued at $490,220. These figures indicate that the major market movers are targeting a price range between $30.0 and $40.0 for Pinterest.

Pinterest, an online product and idea discovery platform, has a primarily female user base and provides inspiration and ideas on various topics. The company generates revenue through digital advertisements and is gradually introducing more e-commerce features within its platform.

Analysis of Pinterest’s current market position reveals a trading volume of 4,250,691 shares, with the stock price currently at $36.0, experiencing a slight decrease of -0.36%. RSI indicators suggest that the stock may be overbought, and an earnings announcement is expected in 54 days.

Several industry experts have provided their opinions on Pinterest, with an average target price of $43.75. Analysts from Piper Sandler, RBC Capital, Jefferies, and New Street Research have all shared their perspectives, offering target prices ranging from $40 to $48.

While trading options presents risks, it also offers the potential for higher profits. Traders are advised to stay informed through continuous education and strategic adjustments to their trades, utilizing indicators, and monitoring market dynamics. To receive real-time alerts on Pinterest options trades, investors can utilize Benzinga Pro.