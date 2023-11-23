Understanding the Profile of Douyin Users for Effective Marketing

Douyin, the popular short-video platform in China, has become a hotbed for advertisers looking to launch effective marketing campaigns. With over 809 million users, it offers a massive potential audience. However, to successfully reach their target audience, advertisers need to understand the profile of Douyin users. Let’s take a closer look at the demographics and characteristics of Douyin’s user base.

Age Distribution:

The majority of Douyin users fall within the 18-35 age group. Among them, the highest proportion is users aged 18-24, accounting for 35%. Users aged 25-30 make up 27% of the user base, and users aged 31-35 represent around 16%.

What’s interesting is that Douyin is most popular among the “post-90s” and “post-00s” generations in China. These generations have a longer average daily usage time and high user stickiness on the platform. The “post-00s” generation, in particular, exhibits characteristics of “digital natives” with high internet usage and activity rates throughout the day.

Gender:

Douyin has seen a significant increase in the proportion of male users, now accounting for about 40% of the user base. However, female users still dominate the platform. This is important to note, especially for industries targeting female consumers, as they can leverage Douyin’s popularity among women.

Geographical Distribution:

Douyin users are primarily concentrated in first and second-tier cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. These cities have the highest proportion of users compared to other urban areas in China. Therefore, advertisers looking to target audiences in these cities can make the most of the platform.

Crowd Classification:

Douyin categorizes its users into eight strategic groups based on city level, age, consumption power, and other indicators. These groups include Generation Z, refined mothers, new white-collar workers, urban blue-collar workers, small-town youths, senior middle-class, urban silver-haired people, and middle-aged/old people in small towns.

Understanding these different user segments can be valuable for marketers in tailoring their campaigns and messages to resonate with specific groups. For example, Generation Z represents the young online population with unique values and self-consciousness. Refined mothers are passionate online shoppers who prioritize the health and safety of products, while new white-collar workers are open to new brands and self-improvement.

Douyin provides a rich platform for marketers to tap into diverse consumer groups. By understanding the demographics and characteristics of its user base, advertisers can effectively engage with their target audience and achieve their marketing objectives.

