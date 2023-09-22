Decibel Cannabis Company Engages ICP Securities and Global One Media for Market-Making and Social Media Management

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc., a leading provider of premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, has announced its engagement with ICP Securities Inc. for market-making services. The primary objectives of this partnership are to address temporary imbalances in the supply and demand for the company’s common shares and enhance liquidity.

Under the agreement, ICP Securities will receive a monthly compensation of $7,500. The initial term of the agreement is four months, with the option to renew for additional one-month terms. Either party may terminate the agreement upon providing a 30-day notice. It is important to note that ICP Securities and Decibel Cannabis Company are independent entities.

To further expand its reach, Decibel Cannabis Company has also engaged the services of Global One Media Limited to manage its social media channels. This partnership aims to effectively communicate with millennial and Gen Z investors who often rely on social media platforms for investment advice and information. By providing relevant and easily digestible content, Decibel aims to develop a dynamic online following across various social media channels.

Under the agreement with Global One Media, Decibel will compensate the agency with USD $3,700 per month. The initial term of the agreement is set at twelve months, with Decibel having the option to terminate with a 30-day notice. As with the market-making agreement, there are no performance factors included, and Global One Media will not receive any shares or options as compensation. Global One Media and Decibel Cannabis Company are unrelated entities.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto-based dealer-member specializing in market making and liquidity provision. Established in 2023, ICP utilizes its proprietary technology to provide high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to public issuers and institutional investors.

Global One Media Limited is an innovative digital marketing agency that caters specifically to publicly traded companies. They offer creative solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning, with a particular focus on investor engagement and growth marketing. Their expertise helps companies dominate their sector in the digital and social media landscape, reaching millions of potential investors worldwide.

Decibel Cannabis Company is a consumer-focused cannabis company that prides itself on delivering high-quality products through innovation and a commitment to product excellence. Their portfolio includes popular brands like General Admission, Qwest, and Vox, which are sold in Canada and expanding to other countries. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, as well as cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia, and Battleford, Saskatchewan.

With the engagement of ICP Securities Inc. and Global One Media Limited, Decibel Cannabis Company aims to enhance its market presence and engage with a broader investor base, ultimately driving growth and success in the cannabis industry.

