Fresh Picks: What’s Streaming in December 2023

Are you eager to explore the latest offerings from streaming platforms? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with an exciting lineup of content coming your way in December 2023.

Disney+ keeps the adventure alive with “Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder” and “Doctor Who: The Giggle.” Brace yourself for double the fun with the two-episode premiere of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” Additionally, mark your calendars for the highly anticipated “Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road.” Get ready for a magical month on Disney+!

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. Don’t miss “Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning” and the intriguing mystery series “30 Coins.” For a touch of comedy, check out “Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!” and “Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base.” Max has something for everyone this December!

Meanwhile, Hulu takes us on captivating journeys with “We Live Here: The Midwest” and the thrilling crime series “Culprits.” Prepare for a month filled with suspense and intrigue!

As for Netflix, they’re delivering a diverse range of content. Experience heartwarming stories with “May December” and “My Life With the Walter Boys.” Dive into the holiday spirit with “I Hate Christmas” and the chilling “Leave the World Behind.” Don’t forget to catch “Single’s Inferno” and the inspirational “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team.” Netflix has all your entertainment needs covered this month!

Prime Video entices us with cheerful tales like “Candy Cane Lane” and “Merry Little Batman.” Stay tuned for the heartwarming “Your Christmas Or Mine 2” and the delightful “Dating Santa.” And that’s just the beginning!

Lastly, Apple TV+ presents thought-provoking documentaries such as “John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial” and the family-oriented “The Family Plan.”

