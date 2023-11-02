New TV Show “Decatur Dish” Offers Weekly Recap of Local News

Decatur, GA — Atlanta News First and Decaturish have joined forces to bring you an exciting new TV show called “Decatur Dish.” This engaging program offers a fresh perspective on the local news, providing viewers with a weekly recap of the biggest stories making waves in their community.

Hosted Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt and ANF Digital Multimedia Journalist Mariya Murrow, each episode of “Decatur Dish” promises to deliver insightful and thought-provoking analysis. While some episodes will focus on specific topics, such as local elections, every installment will provide a comprehensive overview of the week’s major happenings.

We understand the importance of staying informed, which is why “Decatur Dish” aims to keep you in the loop with ease. In addition to its TV format, each episode will also be featured in our weekly D’ish email. By signing up for this email, conveniently available at locallysourcednews.com, you can receive a regular dose of local news delivered straight to your inbox.

To ensure accessibility, the ANF app is available on various platforms, including RokuTV, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV. Simply follow the respective links to download the app from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store.

At Decaturish, we are committed to delivering high-quality journalism that serves our community. If you appreciate our work and would like to support us, we encourage you to become a paying supporter. By contributing as little as $6 a month, you can help us continue providing you with the latest updates and insights that matter most to you.

So, don’t miss out on the latest local news and join us on “Decatur Dish” for a captivating look at what’s happening in and around Decatur!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is “Decatur Dish”?

A: “Decatur Dish” is a new TV show launched Atlanta News First and Decaturish. It offers a weekly recap of the biggest local news stories in the Decatur, GA area.

Q: Who are the hosts of “Decatur Dish”?

A: The hosts of “Decatur Dish” are Dan Whisenhunt, the Editor and Publisher of Decaturish, and Mariya Murrow, a Digital Multimedia Journalist at ANF.

Q: What can I expect from each episode?

A: Each episode of “Decatur Dish” will provide a comprehensive overview of the week’s major news stories. Some episodes will also focus on specific topics, such as local elections.

Q: How can I watch “Decatur Dish”?

A: You can watch “Decatur Dish” on the ANF app, which is available on RokuTV, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV. Download links can be found on the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

Q: How can I stay up to date with the latest local news?

A: In addition to watching “Decatur Dish,” you can sign up for the weekly D’ish email at locallysourcednews.com to receive a regular dose of local news delivered to your inbox.