Drones Can’t Be Used to Aid Deer or Bear Hunters in New York, State Department of Environmental Conservation Clarifies

In a recent statement, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) addressed concerns regarding the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones to aid with the recovery of hunter-harvested deer or bear. The DEC clarified that the use of drones for ground tracking and recovery of game is not permitted under New York laws.

The confusion arises from the fact that drones are categorized as aircraft the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and it is illegal to use aircraft to assist deer or bear hunters. This applies to both hobby and recreational drone pilots, as well as those flying under FAA commercial regulations.

While the use of dogs to aid in hunting deer or bear is also prohibited, the DEC has the authority to regulate and license the use of leashed tracking dogs specifically for the recovery of game. However, there is no provision in the law that allows for the regulation or licensing of drones.

Hunters in need of assistance to locate dead or wounded deer or bear are advised to contact volunteer, licensed, leashed-tracking dog handlers. In central and eastern New York, hunters can reach out to Deer Search, Inc. (https://deersearch.org). In the Finger Lakes Region, Deer Search FLC, Inc. (https://www.deersearchflc.com) provides services. In Western New York, hunters can contact Deer Search of WNY, Inc. (https://www.deersearchwny.org).

It is important for hunters to be aware of and comply with the laws and regulations set forth the DEC. The use of drones for game recovery is not permitted, and hunters should rely on licensed dog handlers to assist in the tracking and recovery process.