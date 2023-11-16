Hair Extensions: Debunking Common Myths and Tailoring the Look for You

Hair extensions have been a staple in the beauty industry for years, but they are now being used in a different way. Instead of adding length to their hair, celebrities are using extensions to create the trendiest hairstyle of the season: the bob. The once “mumsy” above-the-shoulder cut has had a major comeback, with celebrities like Frankie Bridge, Chloe Burrows, and Zendaya rocking the look with confidence and style.

If you’re considering getting a bob haircut but worried about lacking volume or thickness, here’s the secret: celebrities don’t have the natural thickness either. They rely on extensions to achieve that perfectly styled and ultra-chic bob. But we understand if the idea and upkeep of hair extensions make you hesitant. That’s why we’ve consulted with hair expert Olia Cutz from London’s celebrity hot spot The Extensionist to debunk some common myths and show you that faux lengths can be tailored for all.

Myth: Hair extensions damage hair when worn long-term.

Reality: False. With proper care and regular maintenance appointments with your extensions specialist, you can prevent damage and manage your hair effectively.

Myth: You have to take regular breaks from extensions.

Reality: False. Taking breaks from extensions is not a must as long as you take good care of your hair. However, occasional breaks can give your scalp a rest.

Myth: Those with very fine hair can’t have extensions.

Reality: False. Extensions can be fitted even for very fine hair. The condition of the hair and scalp matters more than the hair type. If you worry about the visibility of the bonds or tapes, you can opt for hybrid extensions that blend different types to achieve a natural and fuller effect.

Myth: Tapes are healthier than bonds.

Reality: False. While tapes are known to be less damaging as they attach to a larger strip of hair, all hair extensions can be perfectly healthy when properly managed and cared for.

Myth: The maintenance of extensions is time-consuming.

Reality: False. While extensions require extra care and attention, they are not difficult to maintain. Regular brushing with a good hair brush and using a silk pillowcase can help maintain the hair’s shine. Sleeping in a loose plait can also prevent tangles.

With proper care and the right extensions tailored to your needs, you can achieve the bob hairstyle of your dreams without compromising the health of your hair. Embrace the versatility and modernity that extensions can bring to your look.