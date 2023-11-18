Hair Extensions: Debunking Common Myths

Hair extensions have become a popular trend, not just for adding length, but for creating the trendiest hairstyle of the season – the bob. Celebrities like Frankie Bridge, Chloe Burrows, and Zendaya have been rocking the ultra-chic bob with the help of extensions. If you’ve been considering a shorter ‘do but worry about lacking volume or thickness, here’s the secret: extensions can be tailored for everyone.

To debunk some common myths about extensions, we’ve consulted with hair expert Olia Cutz from London’s celebrity hot spot, The Extensionist. Let’s get to the facts:

Myth: Hair extensions damage hair in the long term.

False. With proper care, extensions do not cause long-term damage to your hair. Regular maintenance appointments and relying on your hair specialist for removal and replacement are crucial. It’s all about maintenance and proper care.

Myth: You need to take regular breaks from extensions.

False. While taking a break can give your scalp some rest, it’s not necessary if you’re looking after your hair. Proper care and maintenance are key.

Myth: Those with fine hair can’t have extensions fitted.

False. Even if you have fine hair, you can have extensions. Tiny pieces of hair are used for fitting. The condition of your hair and scalp is more important than the thickness of your hair. For a natural, fuller effect, ask for combination or hybrid extensions where different types of extensions are blended together.

Myth: Tapes are healthier than bonds.

False. While tapes are known to be less damaging as they attach to a larger strip of hair, all extensions can be healthy if managed and cared for properly.

Myth: Maintaining extensions is time-consuming.

False. While faux hair does require extra care, it’s not difficult to maintain. Regularly brush your extensions with a good hair brush and consider using a silk pillowcase to maintain the hair’s shine. Sleeping in a loose plait can also prevent tangles.

If you’re worried about the cost, prices for extensions start at around £400, with maintenance appointments costing from £220. The Extensionist offers different types of extensions and tailors the look to suit your needs.

Hair extensions are a versatile and accessible option for anyone looking to transform their hairstyle. Don’t let myths hold you back from trying something new and stylish.