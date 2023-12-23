New Meteor Shower Expected in December 2023

A new meteor shower is anticipated to occur in December 2023 when Earth enters a stream of debris left behind Comet 46P/Wirtanen. Unlike other meteor showers, this one will originate from the direction of the star Lambda-Sculptoris, giving it the potential name of the “Lambda-Sculptorids.”

Comet 46P/Wirtanen, discovered in 1948, orbits the sun every 5.4 years, much faster than other comets like Halley’s Comet. Despite its frequent visits, it has not previously created a meteor shower on Earth. Scientists from the Observatoire de Paris led Jeremie Vaubaillon investigated this phenomenon and determined that an encounter with Earth’s atmosphere is scheduled for December 12, 2023.

The activity level and intensity of this new meteor shower remain uncertain due to the absence of past reports. The optimal viewing locations for this event are predicted to be Eastern Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania.

Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through the debris left comets as they approach the sun. As the comets heat up, the solid matter within them turns into gas, releasing debris that forms tails and comas. This debris settles into streams that Earth crosses during its annual orbit, resulting in the spectacular light shows we know as meteor showers.

The team of scientists used various models to calculate the release and behavior of material from Comet 46P/Wirtanen. They discovered that although the stream created the comet has encountered Earth in the past, the low-velocity entry speed of the debris prevented meteor showers from occurring.

The upcoming encounter in 2023 presents the opportunity for the first documented Lambda-Sculptorids meteor shower. Scientists and meteor enthusiasts are encouraged to observe and report their findings to the International Meteor Organization to enhance scientific knowledge.

Coincidentally, another well-known meteor shower, the Geminids, is set to peak around the same time in December 2023. This provides a fantastic opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts to witness two meteor showers in close proximity.

