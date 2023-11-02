New Article: Steps Taken TikTok to Address Antisemitism and Protect Jewish Creators

TikTok has been facing growing criticism from members of the Jewish community who claim that the popular social media platform has become increasingly hostile towards Jews. A letter signed nearly 50 individuals, including notable figures such as comedians Judy Gold and Amy Schumer, as well as fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi, highlights the concerns of Jewish creators who feel that TikTok’s safety measures are lacking, leaving them vulnerable to threats and harassment.

While the original article quotes the letter extensively, we will refrain from using direct quotes to provide a unique perspective on the issue. The letter emphasizes that Jewish creators on TikTok have been subjected to abhorrent attacks solely based on their ethno-religious identity. In addition to death threats and online harassment, there have been instances of antisemitic vandalism and physical assaults.

Recognizing TikTok’s influence as a cultural force, the letter urges the platform to take responsibility for protecting its Jewish creators and community. The letter calls on TikTok to improve its safety tools and implement more effective measures to moderate content fairly and equitably. It suggests that the company should prioritize verified and objective content while swiftly responding to physical threats.

Moreover, the letter proposes the creation of a dedicated community manager role specifically focused on Jewish creators and the broader Jewish TikTok community. This role, akin to positions established for other minority groups, would allow for open lines of communication and feedback from Jewish creators.

TikTok has faced similar allegations in the past regarding its moderation of antisemitic content. The platform hosted a #MyJewishHeritage hashtag in May 2021, which unfortunately led to an influx of antisemitic abuse aimed at participating creators. A study conducted in July 2021 reported a significant increase in antisemitism on TikTok, although the methodology and sample size of the study have been questioned.

In response to the concerns raised, TikTok has expressed its commitment to combating antisemitism and protecting its community. The platform has taken steps to remove videos and livestreams promoting violence, terrorism, hate speech, and misinformation that violate their community guidelines. Additionally, TikTok has worked to remove antisemitic content and directed users searching for “Holocaust” to the World Jewish Heritage Congress’ website for accurate information.

As the discourse surrounding online antisemitism continues, TikTok acknowledges the need for ongoing dialogue and feedback to strengthen its efforts in safeguarding its community. While the platform faces challenges in combatting antisemitism effectively, the commitment to addressing these issues is evident in their efforts to create a safer environment for Jewish creators and users.

FAQ

