A Dollar Short: Rachel Dratch Wins Celebrity Jeopardy a Narrow Margin

On a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy, former child star Macauley Culkin and comedian/actress Rachel Dratch faced off in an intense battle for the champion title. The contest was full of twists and turns, with WWE superstar pro wrestler Becky Lynch also in the mix.

Throughout the game, Culkin and Dratch showed their knowledge and quick thinking, accumulating respectable earnings of $16,800 and $23,000, respectively, leading up to the final round. The category for Final Jeopardy was “artists,” and the clue revolved around a famous painter’s unusual mustache position.

Lynch managed to secure the correct response, but her limited wager of $500 left her with only $1,000. The real showdown was between Culkin and Dratch. Both contestants delivered the correct answer, but it all came down to their wagers.

Culkin went all-in, wagering his entire $16,800, bringing his total to an impressive $33,600. The pressure was now on Dratch. Despite displaying anxiety through body language and muttering under her breath, she also came up with the right response.

The audience held their breath until host Ken Jennings revealed Dratch’s wager: $10,601. The crowd erupted in cheers as her total climbed to $33,601, surpassing Culkin’s a mere dollar. Dratch was crowned the Jeopardy champion, and the gasping look of shock on her face spoke volumes.

In an interesting twist, Jennings mentioned during the conversation segment that Culkin had been a recurring clue on Jeopardy a staggering 42 times. Culkin, taking it in stride, humorously quipped, “Look, mom! I’m famous. I’m a factoid. I’m trivial.”

Although Culkin missed out on the coveted champion title a single dollar, he can still add this thrilling Jeopardy showdown to his list of recurring facts about himself. Celebrity Jeopardy continues to captivate audiences and entertain viewers every Wednesday on ABC.

FAQs

1. How much money did Rachel Dratch and Macauley Culkin earn in Celebrity Jeopardy?

Rachel Dratch accumulated $33,601, while Macauley Culkin earned $33,600. Dratch won a mere dollar.

2. Who was the winner of the Celebrity Jeopardy episode?

Rachel Dratch emerged as the Jeopardy champion in the nail-biter finish.

3. Which artist’s mustache was the Final Jeopardy clue about?

The Final Jeopardy clue revolved around Salvador Dali’s iconic mustache, which had a gravity-defying, ten-past-ten position.

4. How many times has Macauley Culkin been a clue on Jeopardy?

According to host Ken Jennings, Culkin has been a clue on Jeopardy an astounding 42 times, adding to his fame and factoid status.

5. How can I watch Celebrity Jeopardy?

Celebrity Jeopardy airs on Wednesdays on ABC.