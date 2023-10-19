The Debate Continues Over the Future Use of Queen Elizabeth Driveway

The National Capital Commission’s active use program on Queen Elizabeth Driveway recently concluded for the season, but discussions about the road’s future continue. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Councillor Jeff Leiper have both launched petitions on their websites to gather support for their respective visions for the road.

Mayor Sutcliffe is advocating for a “balanced approach” to Queen Elizabeth Driveway, which would involve closing the road to vehicles only on weekends and holidays. He disagrees with the NCC’s active use program and believes that the road should not be closed to vehicles on weekdays, as it can cause delays for emergency vehicles, congestion on neighborhood streets, and increased commute times. Sutcliffe invites residents to sign up on his website to express their support for his position.

Councillor Leiper, on the other hand, is seeking support for a “safer Queen Elizabeth Driveway.” He believes that the road should prioritize the safety of walkers and cyclists providing them with dedicated spaces, rather than forcing them to share narrow and crowded paths with vehicles. Leiper states that opening the road for active transportation will help reduce congestion and commute times, while also minimizing the potential for accidents and serious injuries.

City data released this summer indicated that the closure of Queen Elizabeth Drive had an impact on surrounding streets. O’Connor Street, for instance, experienced increased traffic during the closure hours. A survey commissioned the Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association revealed that public opinion is divided on the matter, with almost half of respondents wanting the road to remain open to vehicles during the summer.

The National Capital Commission has yet to announce its plans for the 2024 season.

