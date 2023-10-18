Ontario MPP Faces Censure for Controversial Social Media Post on Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Ontario legislature is set to debate whether to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama over a social media post she made following the recent Hamas attack in Israel. The post, made on October 10th, focused on the decades-long struggle of Palestinians under Israeli occupation, referring to it as “apartheid” and calling for an end to the occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state. The post did not explicitly mention the attack Hamas militants.

The motion introduced the Ford government calls for Jama to apologize in the legislature for her post, and if she fails to do so, she could be banned from speaking in the chamber. The NDP has accused the government of playing politics, with NDP Leader Marit Stiles calling the motion a distraction tactic from the RCMP’s criminal investigation into the Greenbelt scandal.

Jama’s original post, which used the hashtag “FreePalestine,” remains up on her social media. However, she has since made multiple replies where she apologized and clarified her condemnation of terrorism Hamas on Israeli civilians. NDP Leader Stiles released a statement distancing the party from Jama’s original message and asked her to make it clear that she condemns violence against both Israelis and Palestinians.

Jama, who won a provincialelection earlier this year, had faced controversy during her campaign due to her associations and remarks regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Jewish organizations criticized her at the time, but Jama publicly denounced anti-Semitism.

The motion introduced the Ford government also recognizes Israel’s right to defend itself and labels Hamas as terrorists. It will be debated in the legislature this week.

