The Quest to Find the Most Binge-Worthy Netflix Show

Have you ever wished you could get paid to binge-watch your favorite TV shows? Well, now you have a chance! OnlineCasinos.com is hiring an Official TV Binger in honor of National Binge Day, which falls on September 25th.

The lucky individual who lands this dream job will receive a payment of $2,500 and the task of reviewing Netflix’s three most-streamed shows of all time: Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Wednesday. The goal is to settle the ongoing debate about which series is truly the most binge-worthy.

While the winner will be selected through a random drawing, aspiring bingers should be aware that there is more to this job than simply lounging on the couch and watching TV. The Official TV Binger will need to evaluate the shows based on various criteria, using a scale of one to ten. These factors include bingeability (likelihood of watching multiple episodes in one sitting), distractibility (how often the viewer gets sidetracked), snoozability (likelihood of getting sleepy), rewatchability (likelihood of watching the series again), and the grand finale rating (impression of the season finale).

If you’re interested in this incredible opportunity, applications are due 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on September 25th. However, it may require you to momentarily tear yourself away from the couch and fill out the application. But for the true TV enthusiast, that should be a small sacrifice to make for the chance to be the Official TV Binger.

Sources:

– OnlineCasinos.com