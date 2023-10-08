Strong Earthquakes in Afghanistan Cause Devastating Loss of Life

The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that rocked western Afghanistan has tragically risen to over 2,000, making it one of the deadliest earthquakes the country has experienced in the last two decades. The initial magnitude-6.3 earthquake, followed strong aftershocks, struck on Saturday, causing widespread destruction and loss of life.

Abdul Wahid Rayan, spokesperson at the Ministry of Information and Culture, revealed that the death toll in Herat, where the earthquake originated, is higher than initially reported. Six entire villages have been decimated, leaving hundreds of civilians buried under the rubble. Urgent help and support are needed to address this devastating situation.

The United Nations initially estimated 320 deaths, which is currently being verified. Local authorities provided an estimate of 100 fatalities and 500 injuries. Additionally, 465 houses were reportedly destroyed, and a further 135 were damaged. The U.N. stated that the number of casualties is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue, with the possibility of people being trapped under collapsed buildings.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Herat city. It was followed several strong aftershocks and lesser shocks. Herat city residents experienced at least five strong tremors, causing widespread panic and the evacuation of homes and buildings. The impact of the earthquake was also felt in neighboring Afghan provinces of Farah and Badghis.

The World Health Organization in Afghanistan dispatched 12 ambulance cars to the heavily affected Zenda Jan district to evacuate casualties to hospitals. They are providing immediate medical assistance and assessing additional needs. The agency has reported that many of those affected are women and children.

The Taliban government has called on local organizations and security agencies to mobilize resources and facilities to rescue those trapped under debris, provide shelter for the displaced, and ensure food supplies for survivors. They have also urged wealthy individuals to offer assistance to those affected the earthquake.

The devastation caused these earthquakes is a tragic reminder of the vulnerability of communities to natural disasters. Efforts must be made to provide the necessary support and resources to aid in the recovery and rebuilding process.

Sources:

– The Associated Press

– The United Nations

– The World Health Organization