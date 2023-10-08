Deadly Earthquakes Strike Western Afghanistan, Death Toll Exceeds 2,000

According to a spokesperson for the Taliban government, the death toll from the powerful earthquakes that rocked western Afghanistan has risen to 2,060. This makes it one of the deadliest earthquakes to hit the country in the past twenty years. The initial earthquake, measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale, occurred on Saturday and was followed several strong aftershocks.

Abdul Wahid Rayan, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Culture, stated that the death toll in Herat, the epicenter of the earthquake, is higher than initially reported. He added that six villages have been completely destroyed and hundreds of civilians are still trapped under debris. Urgent help is needed in the area.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located about 40 kilometers northwest of Herat city. The surrounding areas, including the provinces of Farah and Badghis, also felt the tremors. Videos on social media showed people in the streets outside their homes and offices in Herat city, fearing further earthquakes.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Afghanistan has dispatched 12 ambulance cars to evacuate the casualties and transport them to hospitals. The majority of the affected individuals are women and children. The WHO is continuously assessing the needs and providing medical assistance to the wounded.

The earthquake has further exacerbated the already dire healthcare situation in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban assumed power, foreign aid and international assistance have been significantly reduced, leaving the healthcare system in peril. The country relies heavily on foreign aid, and with the cuts in funding, hospitals and medical facilities are struggling to provide necessary services. The Taliban government has urged local organizations to assist in providing shelter, medical aid, and food to those affected the earthquake.

