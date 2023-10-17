A Guide to Watching Death Note Streaming

Death Note, the beloved anime series based on the iconic manga Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, has become a defining pop culture phenomenon. If you’re looking to watch this thrilling cat-and-mouse chase between ace student Light Yagami and world-renowned investigator L Lawliet, here’s how you can stream Death Note on various platforms.

Netflix: Death Note is available to watch on Netflix. Simply visit netflix.com/signup, choose a payment plan (starting at $6.99 per month), create an account, and enter your payment method. Netflix offers different plans with varying features, including ad-free viewing, HD quality, and the option to download content.

Amazon Prime Video: Death Note is also available on Amazon Prime Video. To watch, go to Amazon Prime Video, sign in or create an account, and choose a Prime Video membership (starting at $8.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership). Amazon Prime offers fast shipping and exclusive sales, making it a popular option.

Hulu: You can watch Death Note on Hulu. Visit hulu.com/welcome, select “Start Your Free Trial,” and choose a plan (starting at $7.99 per month). Hulu offers plans with and without ads, along with bundles that include Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, and live TV plans with multiple channels.

Peacock: Death Note is available on Peacock. To watch, go to peacocktv.com, click “Get Started,” choose a payment plan (starting at $5.99 per month), create an account, and enter your payment details. Peacock offers a diverse range of content, including TV shows, movies, and sports, with options for ad-free viewing and offline downloads.

These streaming services provide access to Death Note in different regions, so availability may vary. Be sure to check the platforms’ websites for the most up-to-date information. Enjoy the thrilling journey of Light Yagami and L Lawliet in Death Note!

Sources:

– Anime News Network

– Netflix

– Amazon Prime Video

– Hulu

– Peacock