The Empowering Choice to Focus on Parenthood

Parents understand the immense responsibility that comes with raising children. It is a demanding role that requires dedication, time, and attention. However, society often overlooks the significance of being a stay-at-home parent and fails to recognize the skills and expertise it entails.

Erica Ruggeri, founder of Rose Consulting Group, acknowledges that while some people willingly choose to be stay-at-home parents, others have been forced into this role due to circumstances like the COVID-19 pandemic. The notion of parenting being a “career break” seems paradoxical when considering the amount of effort and learning involved.

LinkedIn, a popular professional networking site, offers a “Career Break” option under the “Experience” section. While this was initially seen as a way to explain gaps in employment, Erica found it unsettling. Parenting was not a break for her; it was a masterclass in personal growth and development.

Parenting encompasses a multitude of skills that are often undervalued society. Stay-at-home parents are not just caretakers; they are mentors, therapists, household managers, teachers, project managers, negotiators, and researchers. They juggle numerous responsibilities and must adapt quickly to changing circumstances.

Beyond the traditional caregiver role, stay-at-home parents also act as emotional support systems for their children. They provide guidance, nurture emotional intelligence, and help their children navigate the complexities of life. These qualities align closely with leadership skills sought many large enterprises.

Stay-at-home parents are also educators, project managers, and negotiators. They engage their children in educational activities, assist with homework, plan extracurricular activities, and manage household tasks. They foster independence, confidence, and personal growth in their children.

In addition to their parenting duties, stay-at-home parents often take on additional roles such as housekeepers, cooks, chauffeurs, and shoppers. They handle multiple job titles simultaneously, all while ensuring their children’s well-being. However, these responsibilities often go unnoticed and unappreciated in the professional world.

LinkedIn’s recognition of “full-time parenting” is commendable, yet there is room for improvement. Language plays a crucial role in shifting societal perceptions and acknowledging the skills gained through parenting. By reframing the description and language, hiring managers and recruiters can better appreciate the valuable experience and expertise that stay-at-home parents possess.

Parenthood should be seen as a strategic career decision and a profession worthy of admiration. It is time to recognize the immense dedication, sacrifice, and growth that comes with being an exceptional mom or dad.