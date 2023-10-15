Feeling Excluded from a WhatsApp Group: What to Do?

WhatsApp groups can be both a blessing and a curse. They can provide a sense of community and keep you updated on important information, but they can also create feelings of exclusion and negativity. For one mother, being left out of a WhatsApp group has left her feeling upset and questioning herself.

This issue arose when the mother discovered that a smaller group of moms had created a separate text group without including her. Feeling left out and reminiscent of her school days, she wonders if she should remind one of the moms to include her. However, she is embarrassed the situation and disappointed that she was excluded in the first place.

Exclusion from a group can bring back memories of feeling like an outsider in school, a feeling that many people can relate to. In this case, the smaller group can be considered a splinter group, separate from the original group. There may even be members of the splinter group who want to leave but feel trapped. Toxic environments can emerge within WhatsApp groups, causing distress and discomfort.

Despite the negative experience, the mother can find solace in the fact that one member of the splinter group mentioned including her in the “Mad Moms” group. This person can be seen as an ally, and it may be beneficial for the mother to approach her to gain clarity on the situation. By doing so, she can find out if there was any specific reason for her exclusion or if it was an oversight.

Feeling embarrassed is a natural reaction to being excluded, but it’s important to remember that the situation is not her fault. She is no longer the shy schoolgirl she once was. In order to regain control and not let this situation affect her, she should assert her strength and confidence when interacting with the group members.

In the end, it’s crucial for the mother to prioritize her well-being and focus on her own actions rather than letting the exclusionary behavior of others consume her. By speaking with her ally and asserting her confidence, she can navigate this situation with grace and ensure that her children remain her main priority.

Sources: Personal experience, author’s knowledge of interpersonal dynamics.