Should I Speak Up About Childcare Safety on Social Media?

Summary: A concerned individual wonders if they should address a family member’s unsafe social media posts regarding her children’s childcare needs. Given their personal experience as a single mother, the individual feels compelled to offer assistance and advise against such behavior.

In 2019, Annie Lane shared a letter from a reader who was worried about a family member’s repeated social media posts regarding her childcare needs. The concerned individual, who considers themselves a self-aware social media user, noticed that this family member would regularly post the specific day and time she needed a sitter, along with the names of her three children. Understanding that the family member was going through a divorce, the letter writer empathized with the difficulty of finding affordable and reliable childcare as a single mother.

Despite not being particularly close to this family member, the writer felt compelled to address their concerns. Recognizing the potential safety risks of constantly sharing information about when her children would be alone with a sitter, they sought advice from Annie Lane on whether they should bring up the issue.

Annie Lane’s response was clear: as a family member who had also experienced the challenges of being a single mother, speaking up about the safety of the children should be a priority. Lane encouraged the writer to express their concerns sooner rather than later, emphasizing that the well-being of the kids should always come first.

Furthermore, Lane suggested offering help to the family member, such as volunteering to take care of the children when she needed assistance. By doing so, the family member may not feel as desperate to publicly advertise her need for a sitter on social media. The writer could also share alternative ways to find reliable childcare without resorting to social media announcements.

Ultimately, the letter writer was advised to prioritize the children’s safety and well-being, reaching out to the family member to discuss their concerns and offer support.

Source: Dear Annie column Annie Lane, originally published Creators.com in 2019.