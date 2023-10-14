A Friend Without Interest: Handling the Fading Friendship

In a recent letter to Dear Abby, a reader expresses their current dilemma regarding a friendship that has lost its spark. The letter writer explains that they grew close to a friend a few years ago, but after the friend moved away, their interactions became infrequent. Over time, the letter writer realized their waning interest in the friendship, as the friend seemed self-centered and their company was no longer enjoyable.

To let the relationship fade naturally, the letter writer started communicating less often with their friend. However, despite the lack of response, the friend continues to reach out through emails, texts, and social media. The letter writer is now wondering if they should have handled the situation differently, particularly if there should have been a more formal goodbye.

Dear Abby advises that, given the significant amount of time that has passed since the close friendship, no formal announcement or goodbye is necessary. If the friend’s continued messages and posts are bothersome, the letter writer can simply block them. This will help create the desired distance and provide some relief from the ongoing contact.

Ending a friendship can be a difficult and complicated process, particularly when there has been a significant change in interest or compatibility. It is important for individuals to prioritize their own well-being and surround themselves with people who bring joy and fulfillment to their lives.

Source: Dear Abby Abigail Van Buren (Jeanne Phillips)

