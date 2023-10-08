Roku Launches Fall Prime Day Big Deals Days Sales with Streaming Players Starting at $32

Roku has announced its Fall Prime Day Big Deals Days sales, offering great discounts on their streaming players. The deals start at just $32 for the Roku Express and go as low as $27 for the Roku Express 4K.

The Roku Express is a budget-friendly HD streaming player that now costs $21, down from its original price of $29.99. It provides a great streaming experience at an affordable price.

For those looking for 4K streaming, the Roku Express 4K+ is the perfect choice. It offers brilliant picture quality with HD, 4K, and HDR content. Additionally, it comes with a voice remote that can control your TV’s power and volume. This powerful streaming player is now available for just $29, down from $39.99.

The Roku Stick 4K is also on sale, priced at $37.99 instead of the original $49. It provides 4K streaming capabilities and is a compact and portable option.

If you’re in need of a soundbar, Roku has you covered with the Roku Streambar. It offers 4K streaming and is available for $99.99, down from $129.99.

Roku streaming players come with a range of features. They have a customizable home screen, support voice search and control, and allow you to stream a vast selection of free, live, and premium TV channels. They also work with popular voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google, and support Apple AirPlay for easy sharing of content from Apple devices.

Take advantage of these exclusive deals during the Fall Prime Day Big Deals Days sales and upgrade your streaming experience with Roku.

