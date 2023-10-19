New Cheap Fire TV Stick with Alexa HD Now on Sale!

Amazon is offering an amazing deal on their Fire TV Stick with Alexa HD. For just $19.99, you can get this powerful streaming device that is 50% off the original price of $39.99. But that’s not all – with your purchase, you will also receive six months of free MGM+ from Amazon.

If you’re looking for even more features, Amazon is also offering the Fire TV Stick 4K for $44.99 for a limited time.

According to Amazon, the Fire TV Stick is 50% more powerful than the previous generation, guaranteeing fast streaming in Full HD. It comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which has power and volume buttons for added convenience.

With the Fire TV Stick, you can access over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes from popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. You can also listen to millions of songs and even get a 6-month subscription to MGM+, giving you access to a vast collection of Hollywood movies and original series.

In addition to streaming content, the Fire TV Stick allows you to watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to services like SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. With the Guide button, you can easily see what’s available and when.

The device also provides access to over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes from popular ad-supported streaming apps such as Amazon Freevee, Tubi, and Pluto TV.

With Alexa Voice Remote, you can use your voice to search for shows across different apps and quickly navigate to your favorite apps using the preset buttons. Plus, you can control power and volume on your TV and soundbar with just one remote.

The Fire TV Stick also offers immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems, bringing scenes to life.

Setting up the device is a breeze – simply plug it in behind your TV, turn on the TV, and connect to the internet.

In terms of specifications, the Fire TV Stick measures 3.4” x 1.2” x 0.5” (86 x 30 x 13 mm) and weighs 1.1 oz (32.0 g). It features a quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, an IMG GE8300 GPU, and has 8 GB of internal storage. It supports dual-band, dual-antenna wifi (MIMO) for faster streaming and fewer dropped connections, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing with compatible devices.

To control other devices, the included Alexa Voice Remote can also be used as an IR device control for a wide range of compatible IR-enabled devices, including TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers.

With this incredible deal from Amazon, you can upgrade your entertainment experience at a fraction of the price. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get a new cheap Fire TV Stick with Alexa HD!

